CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS)-- — Filled with fear a school shooter was about to take his life, 12-year-old Ajani Dartiguenave wrote a heartbreaking goodbye letter to his family.

"Right now I am scared to death," he wrote. "I need a warm, soft hug."

"Mom, I hope you will be OK without me," he wrote. "Goodbye."

Dartiguenave wrote the note during a frightening one-hour lock down at his Charlotte, North Carolina, elementary school last Friday after officials received an anonymous threat.

"I was scared," Ajani said. "I thought my friends and I were going to die."

His mother, Claudia Charles, said the letter shocked her.

"He read me the letter. I was really upset and heartbroken that he would think that," Charles said.

She said the recent rash of school shootings triggered her son's anxiety.

"We had a shooting," she said. "The incident hit close enough to home that he was affected by it. He had concerns."

A recent study shows that in the first 30 days of this school year there were 314 threats of violence in schools, or an average of 11 per day. Forty percent were threats of a school shooting.

Ajani said it felt like an eternity before his lockdown was over.

"I was confused at first, then it became real and then everyone started panicking," he said.

Ajani hopes he never has to write a letter like that again. He even wrote his address on the letter to make sure his final words made it home if he didn't survive.

His mom said that after what happened, she gave him a cellphone after the incident so now she can reach him right away.

