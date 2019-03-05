BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a 12-year-old is still in the hospital after being shot Thursday night while in a bedroom at home. Police say they received a 911 call around 9:20 p.m. about the shooting.

The child was in a bedroom and a family member's gun accidentally discharged in room nearby and the bullet struck the child, police say.

The incident is still under investigation, police say.

Police are reminding gun owners to maintain weapons properly and in safe manner at home.

