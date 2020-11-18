NCDHHS offering 120 no-cost testing events ahead of Thanksgiving

In addition to existing testing events throughout the state, grocery stores in seven counties are offering testing also.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is offering more than 120 no-cost COVID-19 community testing events this weekend just ahead of Thanksgiving!

On November 20-22: Buncombe, Cumberland, Durham, Iredell, Johnston, Mecklenburg, and Union select Carlie C’s IGA, Compare Foods, Food Lion, Ingles Markets, and Target will have walk-up and drive-thru testing.

Testing will be done by C.W. Williams Community Health Center (in coordination with NC Community Health Center Association), OptumServe, and StarMed Urgent and Family Care, P.A.

To find a full list of all testing event times and locations throughout the state, you can visit the No-Cost Community Testing Events page on the NCDHHS website. More locations will be added each day. Additional testing sites can also be found at Find My Testing Place.

"We care about our customers and about the communities we serve,” said Emma Inman, Director of External Communications for Food Lion. “Along with NCDHHS, we want to encourage North Carolinians to get tested for COVID-19. It’s a simple thing to do before we see our friends, family, and loved ones this Thanksgiving to care for them and help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

According to a release, anyone can get tested for COVID-19 at the events. Those without insurance are eligible for testing and identification documents are not required. Children and adults may be tested, but a parent or legal guardian must be present with children and teens 17 or younger.