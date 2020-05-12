1,200 Toys to 1,200 kids! Police officers go 'above and beyond' adopting 37 Christmas Angels

Officers along with City Hall staff partnered with the Salvation Army in Reidsville to adopt 37 Christmas Angels to help 600 families.

EDEN, N.C. — The holiday season isn’t about just spreading joy it’s about love. It takes big hearts to go the extra mile and that’s exactly what the Eden Police Department has done this Christmas season.

Officers along with City Hall staff partnered with the Salvation Army in Reidsville to adopt 37 Christmas Angels. They donated lots of bikes and toys to children in need over the holidays. In fact, they donated 1,200 toys that will go to 1,200 kids or 600 families in Randolph County.

“The members of the Police Department and City Hall employees really went above and beyond for the 37 Christmas Angels that were adopted. The Salvation Army Box truck was completely full as a result of the employees spending their time and effort to help make Christmas morning special for children in our community. The year 2020 has been a difficult year for families in our community and county. I encourage you to consider supporting local agencies which support our community, neighbors and friends to make the holidays better for our families and children,” Eden Police Chief Clint Simpson said.

