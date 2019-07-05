REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Pella Corporation is coming to Rockingham County and bringing with it 124 new jobs to the area.

North Carolina's Commerce Secretary, Anthony Copeland, made the major economic announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The Pella Corporation is a leading manufacturer of window and door products for both homes and businesses.

It’s expanding at its new manufacturing facility in Rockingham County.

The company will invest nearly $20 million in the new operation and plans to begin hiring later this year. The jobs will have an average pay salary of $41,648 which is above the county average of $35,401.

Tim Yaggi, Pella’s CEO said, “We chose Reidsville because of the quality of the workforce it’s also an ideal location from a distribution standpoint.”

"In North Carolina, we’re proud of our manufacturing expertise and our skilled workforce that helps companies thrive here,” said Governor Cooper. “We’re excited to welcome Pella to Rockingham County and know they will find talented North Carolinians ready to get to work.”

Pella was founded in 1925 and is a family-owned company headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs more than 7,000 people.

Yaggi also stated, “We are known for our core values including total integrity in everything we do, teamwork and respect, and giving back to our communities. After an extensive site selection process, we are confident that the Reidsville community not only has a quality workforce but is also well aligned with these values and will help us continue to live up to our reputation as a great place to work.”

Pella’s expansion in Rockingham County was in part due to a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee.

“This is a day for celebrating in Rockingham County,” said President Pro Tempore Senator, Phil Berger. “North Carolina is growing, and these jobs will provide an opportunity for many residents and their families to have a better quality of life.”

The jobs will become available on the company's website by Wednesday.

This is welcome news for Rockingham County that has seen many companies exit. Since 2015, five different companies, including MillerCoors and other big names like Ball Corp and ITG Brands have left the county.

In total, 860 jobs were cut, with Miller making up a large sum of the losses by 520.

20 new companies have based camp in the county since 2013, according to data WFMY News 2 received from county government.

Here's a quick breakdown of when the companies came and how many jobs were announced:

2013

Southern Finishing: 11

Amcor: 30

Loparex: 12

Ruger: 473

2014:

Gildan: 16

2015:

Karastan/Mowk: 105

Innofa: 5

2016:

Blow Molded Solutions: 44

Glass Dynamics: 5

NTE Energy: 25 full-time/300 during construction

Unifi Repreve: 87

2017:

Plastic Revolutions: 35

Smith Carolina: 10

TigerTek: 4

Bridgestone Aircraft Tire: 5

2018:

Sanritsu: 24

Albaad: 302

Southern Finishing: 5

2019: