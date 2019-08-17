LEXINGTON, N.C. — Deputies found cocaine with a street value of $12,800, a handgun, and a stolen AR-15 pistol during the search of a home in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrested Carlos Antonio Leach during a traffic stop. They say he was living at the home on Mt. View Ct., and had outstanding warrants for trafficking meth.

During the house search, detectives also found Pyrex cookware believed to be used to convert powder cocaine into crack cocaine.

Leach faces several drug trafficking charges and gun charges.

He received a $1,345,000 secured bond for the trafficking meth warrants, a $1,500,000 secured bond for the latest charges resulting from the house search, and a no bond hold for violating a domestic violence protection order.

Leach has a court date of September 3.

