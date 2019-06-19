WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old have now been charged with murder in connection with a man's death.

Police said in June, they found Tevin Lamar Bonner, 28, lying on the ground after he'd been shot on Williamson Street near Timlic Avenue. EMS transported Bonner to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, he later died on June 22.

Police say the teenagers involved are in custody at a Juvenile Detention Center. They will not be identified because of their ages.