x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

13-year-old boy missing from home in Summerfield, deputies say

Rockingham County deputies say Thatcher Smith left his home Monday night and hasn't returned.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies need help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. 

The sheriff's office says Thatcher Macpherson Smith ran away from his home on Hutson Road in Summerfield around 8 p.m. Monday. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. He may have walked or taken his bike. 

The sheriff's office says Thatcher was reported missing Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. 

If you see him, call Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Credit: Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Thatcher Smith

Related Articles