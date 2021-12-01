13-year-old boy missing from home in Summerfield, deputies say

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies need help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
The sheriff's office says Thatcher Macpherson Smith ran away from his home on Hutson Road in Summerfield around 8 p.m. Monday. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. He may have walked or taken his bike.
The sheriff's office says Thatcher was reported missing Tuesday morning around 7 a.m.
If you see him, call Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.