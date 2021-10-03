14-year-old girl missing in Winston-Salem

Police need your help finding Jasmine Anthony.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing endangered teenager.

A silver alert was issued for 14-year-old Jasmine J. Anthony early Wednesday morning. Jasmine is believed to suffer from some kind of cognitive impairment.

She was last seen at a home on Marne Street, wearing a gray hoodie, white short-sleeved crop top, red and black tennis shoes, and red and black camoflauge pants.

Police say she could be traveling to a location on Rugby Road in Winston-Salem, possibly in a black four-door car.