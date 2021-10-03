x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

14-year-old girl missing in Winston-Salem

Police need your help finding Jasmine Anthony.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing endangered teenager. 

A silver alert was issued for 14-year-old Jasmine J. Anthony early Wednesday morning. Jasmine is believed to suffer from some kind of cognitive impairment. 

She was last seen at a home on Marne Street, wearing a gray hoodie, white short-sleeved crop top, red and black tennis shoes, and red and black camoflauge pants. 

Police say she could be traveling to a location on Rugby Road in Winston-Salem, possibly in a black four-door car. 

Anyone with information about Jasmine should call the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Credit: Winston-Salem Police Department
Jasmine Janae Anthony

Related Articles