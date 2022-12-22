Teen reported missing in Burlington believed to have 'run away' from home

Burlington police believe the teen ran away from home.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 14-year-old male was reported missing in Burlington Wednesday, according to police.

Qwanell Rayvon Tinnen is reported to have last been seen on Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 700 block on Huntington Court.

He is described as 5'-4' tall, 75 pounds, and has short black hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing gray sweatpants, gray sweatshirt and red crocs.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.

