14-year-old with cognitive disorder missing in Winston-Salem Tuesday night

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for a 14-year-old black male with a cognitive disorder who went missing on Tuesday evening.

Police said Duron Simmons Jr., went missing around 6 p.m. He’s 4’9’’ and weighs 130 lbs.

Officers said Mr. Simmons was last running away from 532 Northwest Boulevard. He is wearing a red Buccaneer sweatshirt, blue Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, and black Nike sneakers.