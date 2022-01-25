x
14-year-old with cognitive disorder missing in Winston-Salem Tuesday night

Police said Duron Simmons Jr. was last seen wearing a red Buccaneer sweatshirt, blue Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, and black Nike sneakers.
Credit: Winston Salem Police department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for a 14-year-old black male with a cognitive disorder who went missing on Tuesday evening.

Police said Duron Simmons Jr., went missing around 6 p.m. He’s 4’9’’ and weighs 130 lbs.

Officers said Mr. Simmons was last running away from 532 Northwest Boulevard. He is wearing a red Buccaneer sweatshirt, blue Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

