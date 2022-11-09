15-month-old boy flown to a hospital after being hit by an SUV in High Point

Police said the child wandered off from a driveway into the roadway before he was hit by a Greensboro man.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 15-month-old boy was flown to a hospital after being hit by an SUV Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened on the 700 block of East Fairfield Road. High Point police received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian around 1:38 p.m.

A 53-year-old Greensboro man was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento west on E. Fairfield Rd when he hit a 15-month-old boy who walked into the roadway.

Investigators said the child was in the driveway before he wandered off onto the road.

EMS took the child to a local hospital before they were flown to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The HPPD Traffic Unit is working to find out what events led up to the crash. Police believe speed nor alcohol played a part in this incident.