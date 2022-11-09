x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

15-month-old boy flown to a hospital after being hit by an SUV in High Point

Police said the child wandered off from a driveway into the roadway before he was hit by a Greensboro man.
Credit: astrosystem - stock.adobe.com
Ambulance

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 15-month-old boy was flown to a hospital after being hit by an SUV Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened on the 700 block of East Fairfield Road. High Point police received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian around 1:38 p.m. 

A 53-year-old Greensboro man was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento west on E. Fairfield Rd when he hit a 15-month-old boy who walked into the roadway. 

Investigators said the child was in the driveway before he wandered off onto the road. 

EMS took the child to a local hospital before they were flown to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem to be treated for life-threatening injuries. 

The HPPD Traffic Unit is working to find out what events led up to the crash. Police believe speed nor alcohol played a part in this incident. 

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

How the congressional balance of power is playing out one day after the midterm

Before You Leave, Check This Out