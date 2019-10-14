ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro Police say a man faces several drug charges after nearly 15 pounds of liquid meth were found inside a home on Rich Avenue.
Police executed a search warrant at the home of Terrence McNeil on Friday.
According to a release, officers seized 6.8 kilos (14.99 pounds of liquid meth), 25 dosage units of Oxycodone, 15.2 grams of marijuana, cash, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia items.
Investigators say they also found a box with five pounds of marijuana inside.
McNeil was arrested and charged with trafficking meth, felony possession of meth, and several other drug charges.
He was placed in Randolph County Jail under a $300,000 secured bond.
