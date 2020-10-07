15 protesters charged with impeding traffic in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said officers asked the protesters to stay off the roadway, but they did not comply.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from protests that happened Wednesday night in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police charged 15 people for blocking the roadway during a protest Thursday night.

According to a release from the police department, officers were monitoring the protest happening at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department on North Church Street.

Before the protest started around 9 p.m., police said Lieutenant Hart had a conversation with the protestors reminding them to stay on the sidewalk and not to block the streets. The protesters marched while staying on the sidewalk with no issues for a couple of hours, the release states.

Around 11 p.m., police said the protesters lined up along the sidewalk and then started walking in small groups out into the roadway.

Officials said at this time, it was dark and the roadway was open to traffic, posing a safety concern. Police asked the protesters to go back to the sidewalk, but several people did not comply. That's when officers made 15 "custodial arrests," according to the release.