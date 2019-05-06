GREENSBORO, N.C. — D-Day veterans will be honored on June 6, the 75th remembrance of the invasion that marked the beginning of the end for Nazi Germany.

But there are many things you might not know about D-Day that you really should.

All Allied troops were given clickers as a way to communicate regardless of language. One click was a “friendly” response and no click indicated an enemy. Allied aircraft had black and white stripes painted on the underside of their wings on D-Day for easy identification. The timing for D-Day had to coincide with a moonlit night, low tide, and good weather. D-Day was the largest naval, air and land operations in history. Germany signed an unconditional surrender less than one year after D-Day, on May 7, 1945. 749 U.S. Troops died in the dress rehearsal for the Normandy invasion known as “Exercise Tiger.” The “D” in D-Day doesn’t stand for anything. At the time, it was a military term commonly used to designate the launch date of a mission. The invasion began while it was still dark to hide the ships crossing the English Channel. More than 1.5 million American troops were sent to England in preparation for D-Day. The Normandy invasion took place over 5 beaches, code-named Omaha, Utah, Sword, Juno, and Gold. The codename for the invasion was “Operated Overload” The Normandy invasion was supposed to happen in May, but bad weather delayed it. 12 Allied nations participated in D-Day. Most troops were American, British, and Canadian. All five beaches were secured by Allied forces by June 11. Canadian troops at Juno Beach captured the most territory.

PHOTOS| Sacred Land: Remembering D-Day 75 Years Later June 6th marks 75 years since the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, and the turning point of WWII. More than 160,000 Allied troops took part in that massive campaign. Utah Beach is the westernmost beach of the five landing areas of the Normandy Invasion of WWII on D-Day. Omaha Beach is the second beach from the west which was among the five landing areas of the Normandy invasion of WWII.

