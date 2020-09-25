'It's just amazing!' | 15-year-old designs gigantic corn maze at Armstrong Artisan Farm in Stokes County

"It's amazing to know that people are coming through what I designed, and to see it not only on paper but in real life and to walk through it, it's just amazing!"

WALNUT COVE, N.C. — Seeing your art come to life is described by many as one of the greatest feelings one could ever experience.

Luckily for one local high schooler, she got to experience that firsthand!

On paper Melody Waldroup is just your typical teenager. That is until you throw in the fact that the Calvary Christian High Schooler brilliantly designed arguably one of the biggest corn mazes in North Carolina!

The beautiful site can be found at the Armstrong Artisan Farm in Stokes County owned by Austin and his wife Jessica.

Jessica explained that everything came together because of friendship and family.

"They're really close, their whole family is to us, so it was really just natural for Melody to sort of step in."

All in all, Melody designed 3 mazes that encompass the gigantic maze. Her designs include a barn, the year 2020, and a flag symbolizing the American flag.

"The barn was my idea of having something from the farm incorporated into the maze. Then as you go across the bridge, there's 2020, and we had talked about having something from the year and incorporating pumpkins with it. Then the exit side, whenever you go back across the bridge, is a flag for our country and what it stands for."

Austin said it took about 2 months from the time that Melody designed the mazes and got it back to him and his wife for them to implement it.

When asked how it feels to see her art come to life, Melody was ecstatic!

"It's amazing to know that people are coming through what I designed, and to see it not only on paper but in real life and to walk through it, it's just amazing!"

If you’re interested in trying your hand at the immaculate maze, there’s a night corn maze scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the farm from 7-11 p.m.