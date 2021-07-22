15-year-old Greensboro girl reported missing

Police issued a silver alert for Achazia Halima Donaldson.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police need help finding a missing teenage girl.

Police said 15-year-old Achazia Halima Donaldson was reported missing from the Greensboro area late Wednesday night. She was last seen wearing a black and brown headband with twists in her hair and white yoga pants with a dark paisley pattern. She's 5'9'' and weighs 140 pounds.

Police said Donaldson suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, so a silver alert has been issued for her.

Anyone with information regarding Achazia is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

What other people are reading: