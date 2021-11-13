15-year-old shot and killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police say they are investigating a homicide in Greensboro. Officers identified the victim as 15-year-old Christian Anthony Jamal O'Neil of Raleigh, NC.
Police responded to Central Avenue off of Lowdermilk Street just before 6 o'clock on Friday evening. On scene, they found O'Neil suffering from a gunshot wound. Right now, it is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police have not released a suspect description. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to leave a tip with Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Mobile tips can also be submitted through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
This story is developing, we will update you on-air and online as we learn more.