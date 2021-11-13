15-year-old shot and killed in Greensboro

Police say the teen was from Raleigh, NC.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police say they are investigating a homicide in Greensboro. Officers identified the victim as 15-year-old Christian Anthony Jamal O'Neil of Raleigh, NC.

Police responded to Central Avenue off of Lowdermilk Street just before 6 o'clock on Friday evening. On scene, they found O'Neil suffering from a gunshot wound. Right now, it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released a suspect description. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to leave a tip with Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Mobile tips can also be submitted through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.