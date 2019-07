GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot during an aggravated assault at a home on Fewell Road Friday afternoon.

Police say officers were dispatched to the home shortly before 1 p.m. where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Captain Teresa Biffle says the teen was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No information about a suspect has been released. Police say the investigation is ongoing.