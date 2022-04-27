15-year-old shot multiple times in Davidson Co.

A teenager was hit in the chest and back by buckshots.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his chest and back in Davidson County Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a call about the shooting on Jersey Church Road.

Sheriff Richie Simmons with the Davidson County Sheriff's Department said at the same time, a school bus driver saw what appeared to be a student walking toward Southwood Elementary with what seemed to be a gun. However, it was actually a survey crew worker with a shovel.

Southwood Elementary went on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The teen is at Baptist Hospital being treated for his injuries.

Deputies are not looking for any suspects.

This investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 2 as our crews are headed to the scene to bring you the latest updates.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775