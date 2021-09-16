15-year-old student accused in deadly Mount Tabor High School shooting appears in juvenile court, sources say

WFMY News 2 learned the shooting was captured on surveillance video inside Mount Tabor High School.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — New details in the deadly Mount Tabor High School shooting case as a source close to the investigation said the 15-year-old suspect appeared in juvenile court Thursday.

WFMY News 2 learned the shooting was captured on surveillance video inside Mount Tabor High School. However, the video will not be released to the public at this time.

There was a funeral held for the victim, 15-year-old, William Miller, Jr. last Friday. The shooting at Mount Tabor happened on Sept. 1 around noon. The suspect was arrested hours later. No other students were seriously injured in the shooting.