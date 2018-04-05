UPDATE -- Police say Matthew Rich has been found safe.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police say a silver alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy who suffers from cognitive disorders.

Police say Matthew Isaac Rich was last seen Thursday at Parkland High School.

Matthew is about 5'7 and 125 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue tee shirt with a Pokemon logo on it, grey and white shorts, and shoes with "emoji" faces on them.

If you have information on Matthew's whereabouts, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

