GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro wants to hire 150 part-time employees for the summer. On Monday, city staff and recruiters will host a "Summer Job Readiness Fair" to help people with the application process.

Greensboro officials say there are positions available across the Parks and Recreation Department's summer camps, pools, playgrounds, spray-grounds and parks. All the available positions are hourly and start at $13.50 an hour, officials said. The available jobs do not include benefits.

The Summer Job Readiness Fair starts at 3:00 p.m. and wraps up at 6:00 p.m. this evening at the Lindley Recreation Center.

Address to Lindley Recreation Center:

2907 Springwood Drive, Greensboro, NC 27403

For more information on the job fair, contact Maria Hicks-Few, chief equity and inclusion officer with the City of Greensboro, at 336-373-2657 or via maria.hicks-few@greensboro-nc.gov.

RELATED: Faye Swetlik public memorial service announced

RELATED: Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change

RELATED: VERIFY: Watch out for coronavirus scams

RELATED: Witnesses rescue driver from car hanging off an embankment in Greensboro