RALEIGH (WFMY) - Francisco Nunez got one of his best birthday presents ever last weekend.

The North Wilkesboro man bought a $3 Power Play ticket online and won $150,000 in Saturday's drawing. Nunez, who works at Tyson Foods, realized he won while playing video games Sunday morning.

“I was just hanging out, playing some video games online,” said Nunez. “I was getting bored, so I decided to check my email. I had an email from the lottery that said I was a winner and my prize was over $600. So I logged in to my account online, and I started shaking when I saw the amount I had won.”

RELATED | $1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Winston-Salem, $50K Tickets Sold In Greensboro, Lexington

Nunez immediately told his girlfriend Amy "Can you believe this? I think I won $150,000!"

“I was in complete shock,” Amy said. “I mean, you see it happen, but I never expected it to happen to him! It’s unbelievable. I’m so excited!”

Nunez’s $3 Power Play ticket was one of three in North Carolina that matched four of the white balls and the Powerball in the drawing to win $50,000. Because he purchased the Power Play feature, the prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

RELATED | 22 NC Co-Workers Win $1M Mega Millions Prize in Office Pool

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, Nunez took home $105,752. He plans to use some of the money to help his family.

Players can buy draw tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY