BOONE, N.C. — Police say a diamond ring worth over $15,000 was snatched from a hotel room in Boone.
The theft was reported on July 23. According to a release, the victim reported her white gold diamond ring worth $15,500 had been stolen from her hotel room at the Fairfield Inn on Blowing Rock Road.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.
High County Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information leading to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property.
RELATED: Tiffany introduces men's jewelry collection
RELATED: Two Reasons To Try A Consignment Shop
RELATED: Woman Accused Of Stealing From Homes While People Were At Funerals: Police
RELATED: Chapel Hill Pastor Nabbed With $24 Million In Fake Cartier Bracelets, Officials Say
RELATED: 'She's Just the Light of My Life.' Treasure Hunt was Perfect Cover for Heartwarming Surprise Proposal