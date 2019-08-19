BOONE, N.C. — Police say a diamond ring worth over $15,000 was snatched from a hotel room in Boone.

The theft was reported on July 23. According to a release, the victim reported her white gold diamond ring worth $15,500 had been stolen from her hotel room at the Fairfield Inn on Blowing Rock Road.

The ring was stolen from the Fairfield Inn in Boone, North Carolina.

Boone Police

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

High County Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information leading to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property.

