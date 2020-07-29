Reward increases to $15K for Asheboro man missing since 2017

Jimmy Lee Isom is believed to have been killed after disappearing from his house on Aug. 29, 2017.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The reward for a missing Asheboro man has been raised to $15,000.

Jimmy Lee Isom, 36, went missing from his house on Cable Creek Road on Aug. 29, 2017, investigators said. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Isom was killed, but no one came forward with information about his death or the whereabouts of his body.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office on Tuesday added an additional $5,000 to the $10,000 reward for information related to Isom’s disappearance.

Isom is described as about 5 feet 10 inches, 190 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair and a cross tattoo on his wrist.

Anyone with information about Isom’s death is asked to call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699 or Randolph County Crimestoppers at 336-672-7463.

