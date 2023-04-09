16 ABSS schools with toxic mold, district says

29 schools were impacted and there are now 16 campuses with toxic mold as of Tuesday morning.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School officials have confirmed that there are 16 schools with toxic mold as of Tuesday morning.

The ABSS dashboard has not been updated as of 11:37 a.m.

Mold found from air quality testing in the following 7 schools:

Broadview Middle

Cummings High

Woodlawn Middle

Graham High

Haw River Elem.

Eastern Alamance High

Eastlawn Elem.

Mold found from surface testing in the following 9 schools:

Ray Street Academy

Western Alamance High

Grove Park Elem.

Pleasant Grove

N. Graham Elem.

E.M Holt

B. Everett Jordan Elem.

Sylvan Elem.

Southern Alamance High.

The intent is still to reopen on September 11.

