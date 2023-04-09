x
16 ABSS schools with toxic mold, district says

29 schools were impacted and there are now 16 campuses with toxic mold as of Tuesday morning.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School officials have confirmed that there are 16 schools with toxic mold as of Tuesday morning. 

The ABSS dashboard has not been updated as of 11:37 a.m.

Mold found from air quality testing in the following 7 schools: 

  • Broadview Middle 
  • Cummings High
  • Woodlawn Middle 
  • Graham High
  • Haw River Elem. 
  • Eastern Alamance High
  • Eastlawn Elem.

Mold found from surface testing in the following 9 schools: 

  • Ray Street Academy
  • Western Alamance High
  • Grove Park Elem.
  • Pleasant Grove
  • N. Graham Elem.
  • E.M Holt
  • B. Everett Jordan Elem. 
  • Sylvan Elem. 
  • Southern Alamance High.

The intent is still to reopen on September 11. 

