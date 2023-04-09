16 ABSS schools with toxic mold, district says

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School officials have confirmed that there are 16 schools with toxic mold as of Tuesday morning.
The ABSS dashboard has not been updated as of 11:37 a.m.
Mold found from air quality testing in the following 7 schools:
- Broadview Middle
- Cummings High
- Woodlawn Middle
- Graham High
- Haw River Elem.
- Eastern Alamance High
- Eastlawn Elem.
Mold found from surface testing in the following 9 schools:
- Ray Street Academy
- Western Alamance High
- Grove Park Elem.
- Pleasant Grove
- N. Graham Elem.
- E.M Holt
- B. Everett Jordan Elem.
- Sylvan Elem.
- Southern Alamance High.
The intent is still to reopen on September 11.
