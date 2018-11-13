RALEIGH, N.C. (WFMY)-- After months of complaints and upset customers, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has hired sixteen new driver license examiners.

The examiners will be stationed at cities across the state to assist and improve customer service at assigned sites. The new DMV employees graduated Friday and started work Tuesday.

Noticeably, the third largest city, Greensboro, was not on the list to get help at its DMV offices.

The new driver license examiners will support the efforts to improve customer service at DMV offices. The 16 new employees bring to 139 the number of positions the DMV has filled since Aug. 1. Driver license examiners make up 75 of those vacancies.

DMV has also instituted express lines, established dedicated road test teams and used additional customer service representatives to help people in line make sure they have the appropriate documents.

These efforts have resulted in a decrease in wait times at DMV driver license offices statewide. The wait times are calculated from the time a customer receives a ticket while they are in line until the time they are served.

The examiners graduated after four weeks of intensive classroom study at the N.C. Justice Academy in Salemburg. They will take applications for learner permits, driver licenses, REAL ID and basic identification cards using modernized systems that create counterfeit-proof documents that protect against identity theft. They will also conduct road tests for new drivers.

The new examiners and their duty stations are: Naseer Ahmed, East Charlotte; Carl Alford and Regina Watson-Webster, West Charlotte; Shayla Blanding and Ronald Campbell, Huntersville; Kechia Edwards, Wilson; Alicia Flythe, Ahoskie; Audrey Frost and Nick Nicholas, Asheville; Christine Leggroan, West Fayetteville; Elias Linares, Newton; Eileen McCabe, South Durham; Joseph Normil, West Raleigh; Sharron Patterson, Aberdeen; Nathan Tibbs, South Charlotte; John Williamson, North Raleigh.

