There were 16 flu-related deaths in North Carolina from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9 according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Last week's total brings the total number of deaths in North Carolina this flu season to 52. The department releases new numbers on Thursdays.

Several Triad-area medical chains have implemented temporary visitor restrictions at their facilities during flu season. The restrictions began last week and are primarily for children 12 and under.

The flu season officially began Oct. 1 and typically runs through March 31.

