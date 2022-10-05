16-year-old arrested in connection with Hanes Mall shooting earlier this month

Police said the teenager was the second person arrested along with a man who was shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video from May 10, details what occurred at Hanes Mall during the shooting.

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the Hanes Mall shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Police said the teenager was the second person arrested along with a man who was shot in the arm.

Winston-Salem police said the teenager was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He’s currently being held in a juvenile detention facility and will appear in court Wednesday.

Police also arrested the man who was shot, Reginald Dewayne Gray who’s charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested on May 12, after he was released from the hospital.

Officers said the shooting happened on May 10, just inside the food court entrance around 1:52 p.m. Gray was discovered outside near the Golden Corral restaurant. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the arm.