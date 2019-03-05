WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — The McGrady community in Wilkes County is mourning the death of two young girls who died in a car crash.

NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says 16-year-old Cassandra Gilbert was driving on NC 18 when she attempted to pass a school bus in the passing zone and hit a pick up coming in the opposite direction head-on.

Investigators day the driver of the truck tried avoid the collision but was unsuccessful. The Ford came to rest on NC 18 near Painter Lane, the GMC pickup overturned and came to rest on a guardrail.

The driver of the Ford Freestyle was Cassandra Elizabeth Gilbert, 16 and sister Madison Grace Gilbert, 12, both died as a result of the collision, NCSHP says.

Trooper say the driver of the pickup Michael Shane Miller, 43, of Millers Creek, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health, in Winston-Salem, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

NCSHP confirms all occupants were wearing their seatbelts and no impairment is suspected.