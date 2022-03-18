16-year-old girl reported missing in Burlington

x
R’Mani Renee Williams, 16, of Burlington, was reported missing.
Credit: Burlington Police Department
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

R’Mani Renee Williams, 16, of Burlington, was reported missing. She was last seen Monday around 7 p.m. near the 1700 block of Rosalyn Drive in Burlington. She was wearing a gold jacket, dark-colored jeans, and black and white air Jordan shoes. Police are concerned about her well-being.

This was the only photo provided of Williams. 

Credit: Burlington Police Department
If you have any information call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.

