16-year-old girl reported missing in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
R’Mani Renee Williams, 16, of Burlington, was reported missing. She was last seen Monday around 7 p.m. near the 1700 block of Rosalyn Drive in Burlington. She was wearing a gold jacket, dark-colored jeans, and black and white air Jordan shoes. Police are concerned about her well-being.
This was the only photo provided of Williams.
If you have any information call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.