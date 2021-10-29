x
Missing: Deputies search for 16-year-old Jessica Shambley

Those who know Jessica Shambley are concerned for her welfare.
Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
Jessica Shambley, 16, was reported missing on October 29, 2021, out of Hillsborough.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Deputies are looking for a teenage girl missing out of Hillsborough.

Jessica Shambley, 16, lives in Efland and was last seen late Thursday morning leaving Cedar Ridge High School in a silver 2012 Ford hatchback with license plate number RCR-5913, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Those who know her are concerned for her welfare, deputies said.

Jessica is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue-gray eyes.

Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
Jessica Shambley, 16, was reported missing on Oct. 29, 2021.

If you believe you have seen Jessica or if you have any information about this case, please contact Zach Baldwin at (919) 245-2939.

