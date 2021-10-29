Missing: Deputies search for 16-year-old Jessica Shambley

Those who know Jessica Shambley are concerned for her welfare.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Deputies are looking for a teenage girl missing out of Hillsborough.

Jessica Shambley, 16, lives in Efland and was last seen late Thursday morning leaving Cedar Ridge High School in a silver 2012 Ford hatchback with license plate number RCR-5913, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Those who know her are concerned for her welfare, deputies said.

Jessica is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue-gray eyes.