RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a Cardinal Gibbons High School student killed in a car crash a suicide.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says 16-year-old Madeline Grace Shook's car went off the road and hit several trees in October 2018.

Shook died at the scene.

Investigators say she was traveling 90 mph in a 45 zone in a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta while on her way to school.

Shook, a member of the cross country team, was interviewed back in August. She was in her element, doing what she loved -- and that was running.

She’d recently joined Cardinal Gibbon’s High School Cross Country team. She was a junior at the school.

The crash happened on Possum Track Road near Raven Ridge, which is close to Falls Lake in northern Wake County.