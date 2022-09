Officials said all five passengers were juveniles and were unlicensed.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County officials said an unlicensed 16-year-old crashed a car in Winston-Salem shortly early Monday morning.

Deputies were attempting a traffic stop on a white Honda Accord shortly after 1 a.m.

The driver refused to stop and attempted to get away resulting in a single-vehicle crash. All five passengers were juveniles and were not licensed.

They were taken to the hospital. No information on their condition has been released at this time.

