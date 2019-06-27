CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lowe’s home improvement company is planning to hire more than 1,600 workers for its new technology center in Charlotte.

The company plans to open a new 357,000 square-foot facility which will be located in a new 23-story tower, branded with Lowe’s. It’s part of a joint venture with Childress Klein and RAM Realty Advisors to break ground on the building called Design Center Tower in August of 2019.

Lowe’s plans to start hiring now and expects to fill the first 400 positions in the next year. The average wage for the new positions will be more than $117,000.

It plans to hire for a variety of positions including software and infrastructure engineers, data scientists, analysts, architects, and User Experience, and User Interface professionals among others.

