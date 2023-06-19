22 victims, 17 shootings over 9 days in 5 cities | Renewed pleas to stop the violence across the Triad

Between June 10 and June 19, there have been multiple shootings throughout the Triad. One local activists says the community needs to "wake up."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Between June 10 and June 19, 2023 there has been a flood of violence throughout the Triad.

The shocking fact for many in the area is all of these incidents have happened over a span of nine days.

What is even more disturbing, than the number of incidents, is the fact that these shootings hurt or killed 22 people, some were teenagers.

A 16-year-old that was killed in Winston-Salem on June 10th.

Another shot on June 17TH.

A third was grazed by a bullet in Reidsville on June 12th.

Ethan King with H.O.P.E. Dealers Outreach says curbing the violence starts with accountability.

"I just encourage everyone in the community to wake up and see the stuff for what it is and stop living in a fantasy world. Start getting involved, start paying attention to what your child is doing, get more involved in their school, curricular activities, get them involved in extracurricular activities. There's so many resources that are out there," aid King.

Beyond Sports, a local outreach group, is partnering with Greensboro and Winston-Salem police departments to help curb the violence.

Their goal is to help keep teens out of trouble and build trust with law enforcement.

"That gives them the opportunity to meet a child, to help them, understand what the police are, therefore into create a relationship with them, that they can then see the police as a positive influence," said co-founder Micheala Amidon.

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, Gate City Coalition is hosting a "Peace Ride, in Greensboro.

The ride will honor the life of Natasha Walker who was killed near Wendover Avenue on New Years day.