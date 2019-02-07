ERWIN, N.C. — A group of 17 tubers had to be rescued after becoming stranded in the Cape Fear River.

According to WNCN, emergency crews said the group had been tubing in the river since around noon when they became stranded.

Search and rescue crews responded to the river late Monday night near Erwin. The group was able to make it back to the river bank where rescue crews were in the process of picking them up by boat.

According to Erwin Fire & Rescue Chief John Wilkins, the tubers said that as it got darker outside, the more confused and disoriented they became. They had to use their cellphones to ask for help to be rescued.

The group started at Venture Landing in Lillington, Wilkins said. A drone was used by the county to locate them near Pump Station Road.

No one was injured.