WINSTON-SALEM (WFMY) - Police are investigating a pair of deadly shootings in Winston-Salem just hours apart Wednesday night, one involving a 17-year-old. Winston-Salem Police are considering both shootings homicides and believe they're not related.

At around 7:55 p.m., police responded W. 23d Street after several callers told 911 they heard gunshots. Officers arrived to investigate and later learned 17-year-old Tyrese Tamil Davis arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Davis, of Winston-Salem, later died from his injuries. The incidents aren't believed to be related according to police.

Around 9:35 p.m., Winston-Salem police learned a man was shot in the 3300 block of Gilmer Avenue. Officers found 32-year-old James Lamont Stephens in the roadway with a gunshot wound. Stephens was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about either of these investigations should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904).

