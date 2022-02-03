17-year-old boy missing from Winston-Salem since last year found safe and unharmed, police say

Investigators said Soloman Nyiere Hines was last seen on Highland Avenue back on December 14 last year.

Winston-Salem police were looking for a missing teenage boy for three months. 17-year-old Soloman Nyiere Hines was found safe on Tuesday, March 15, according to officers.

Investigators said Hines was last seen on Highland Avenue back on December 14, 2021. Officials said Hines was an active runaway during this investigation.

