x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

17-year-old boy missing from Winston-Salem since last year found safe and unharmed, police say

Investigators said Soloman Nyiere Hines was last seen on Highland Avenue back on December 14 last year.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about what Forsyth County is doing to curb violence. 

Winston-Salem police were looking for a missing teenage boy for three months. 17-year-old Soloman Nyiere Hines was found safe on Tuesday, March 15, according to officers.  

Investigators said Hines was last seen on Highland Avenue back on December 14, 2021. Officials said Hines was an active runaway during this investigation.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

   

Related Articles

In Other News

A pair of Greensboro neighbors is helping a family escape Ukraine