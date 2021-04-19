Missing: 17-year-old girl visiting Greensboro with family

Police say 17-year-old Emma Miller is missing from the location she was staying at with family in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are asking for help finding 17-year-old Emma Miller.

Police said Miller was reported missing on Sunday. They said she was visiting Greensboro with family when she ran away from the place she was staying. A specific location where she was last seen wasn't immediately available.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc. posted photos of Miller on Facebook, describing her as 5'1, 100 pounds, with short, brownish-blonde hair, blue eyes, and both ears pierced.

It wasn't immediately clear where Miller is from.