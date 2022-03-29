17-year-old killed in crash after hitting tree in Kernersville

Troopers said the driver, Ethan Lane Creason, was the only one in the car and died at the scene.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A 17-year-old was killed in a crash after hitting a tree in Kernersville Monday morning.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a call about a car accident around 8:32 a.m. on Hastings Road south of Oscar Lane in Forsyth County.

Investigators said a 2013 Chevrolet passenger vehicle was headed south on Hastings Road and ran left off the road, crashing into a tree. The vehicle stopped partially on the shoulder and roadway before catching on fire.

The driver, Ethan Lane Creason, was the only one in the car and died at the scene.

