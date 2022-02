The teen is expected to be OK. Greensboro police haven't released suspect information.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 4800 block of Chapel Ridge Drive.

Police said they found the teen with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries but is expected to be OK.

Police haven't released suspect information.