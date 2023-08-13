18-year-old dead after crashing into house in Forsyth County

Troopers said the car crossed the double line, ran off the road, hit a culvert, and then crashed into a house.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old is dead after crashing into a house in Forsyth County Sunday.

State Highway Patrol said they received a call about the crash shortly before 6 a.m.

Troopers said the car was traveling southbound on NC-66 at Payne Road near Kernersville when the car crossed the double line, ran off the road, hit a culvert, and then crashed into a house.

The people in the house were asleep at the time of the crash.

No one inside the house was injured.

Troopers said it appears half of the car went under the house.

The driver of the car was identified as Grant Anderson, 18, of High Point.

Initial investigation shows speed may have ben a factor, according to troopers.

The investigation is ongoing.

