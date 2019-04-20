EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — Emerald Isle police are reporting a search-and-rescue mission for a Wake Forest teenager who disappeared while swimming at Emerald Isle, according to a news release.

Ian Frazier Lewis, 18, was swimming Friday afternoon when the incident happened. Carteret County Emergency Communications received a report of two swimmers in distress around 3:50 p.m., the release said.

A second swimmer, 17-year-old Mary Paige Merical, of Raleigh, was rescued. She was taken to Carteret General Hospital and her condition is unknown, the release said.

The Coast Guard has been notified and dispatched a Coast Guard Cutter from Cape Lookout and a helicopter from a station in Elizabeth City.

Surf conditions reported at the time of the incident were "extremely rough with waves reported at 6-9 feet," the release said.

The search for Lewis continues.

