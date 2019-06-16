ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro Police have launched a homicide investigation after an 18-year-old was found dead.

Brian Anthony Lee was found dead Sunday inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Coleridge Road Apartments. Lee had several gunshot wounds, according to Police. Officers responded to the 1120 block of Kemp Blvd. around 11:41 a.m.

Anyone with information should call Detective Leah Burnette at (336) 626-1300 ext. 312 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.

