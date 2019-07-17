WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police confirm an 18-year-old's body was found in a wooded area on Monday.

The man was identified as Eneas Rojas. Rojas was found near Skyline Village Apartments on Timlic Avenue Monday night around 7:20. Police say they're in the early stages of an investigation. No other information was released.

Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904).

