RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An 18-year-old was killed Wednesday morning after a crash that involved a tractor-trailer.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the incident happened on I-73 south near U.S. Highway 311 in Randolph County.

Edwin Andres Garcia-Rico, 18, was putting gas into a Ford Box truck he and 3 others were traveling in.

That’s when Sergiu I. Cojocari, 34, who was driving a 2009 Volvo tractor-trailer collided with Garcia Rico who died on the scene.

According to the NCSHP, no charges have been made in the crash, the investigation is ongoing.

