WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 18-year-old was killed in a wreck in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning.

Manuel Mendez of Winston-Salem died in an accident that happened around 6:30. Police say Mendez was driving a Jeep Liberty east on W. Clemmonsville Road when he crossed over the center line, colliding with another vehicle. Mendez died at the scene. The driver of the other car wasn't injured.

Police are blocking off the 1900 block of Clemmonsville Road while the investigation resumes.

