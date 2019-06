BURLINGTON, N.C. — *Editors note: Thuong Ka was reported missing today (Wednesday) and not Thursday as previously stated in the story.

Burlington Police says 19-year-old Thuong "Annie" Ka has been located unharmed and is back with her family. She was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

